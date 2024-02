Litigation Surge - Indiana | Labor & Employment

Employment litigation spiked in Indiana federal courts last week. At least 26 employment suits were initiated, more than twice the typical weekly average. Most of the suits allege discrimination on the basis of race, age, gender or disability, while wage-and-hour claims are also prevalent. Who's bringing the heat? Amber K. Boyd Law, Biesecker Dutkanych & Macer and Cleveland Lehner Cassidy were especially active on the plaintiffs side.

Indiana

February 26, 2024, 2:36 PM

