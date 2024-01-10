Litigation Surge - Energy | Pioneer Natural Resources | Law....

Litigation Surge - Energy | Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources, an oil producer operating in the Permian Basin of West Texas, was hit with a cluster of lawsuits last month. At least three federal cases were initiated in December, including two shareholder lawsuits challenging the company's proposed acquisition by Exxon Mobil for nearly $60 billion; the suits, backed by Brodsky & Smith and Risen Law, allege that the registration statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. Plus, mineral rights holder K&B Co. seeks over $1 million in royalties which Pioneer allegedly paid to an unaffiliated person who resides at a house which formerly served as K&B's business address.

January 10, 2024, 2:47 PM

