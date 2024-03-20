Litigation Surge - New York | Allstate | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - New York | Allstate

Allstate filed a barrage of insurance fraud cases in New York last week against providers of medical devices such as hot/cold packs, lumbar cushions and compression devices. At least 22 federal lawsuits were filed, 21 of which accuse the providers of paying kickbacks to doctors and chiropractors at no-fault clinics in order to induce more equipment prescriptions for car crash victims, causing Allstate to receive inflated reimbursement requests. The suits are backed by Morrison Mahoney.

Insurance

March 20, 2024, 12:23 PM

