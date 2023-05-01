Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | The Cochran Law Firm

The Cochran Firm launched a flurry of employment cases last week. At least three federal lawsuits were filed, one of which was brought on behalf of a former writer for World Wrestling Entertainment; according to the complaint, lead writer Ryan Callahan and other WWE employees pressured the plaintiff to write scenes adhering to racial and gender stereotypes, then fired the plaintiff for voicing her concerns. Another suit claims that USDA employees provided preferential treatment to white male employees over black female employees, while Walmart was accused of ignoring video evidence and eyewitness testimony that a white employee had directed violent threats and racial epithets at a black co-worker.

Government

May 01, 2023, 6:31 PM

