Litigation Surge - New York | Allstate | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - New York | Allstate

Allstate is cracking down on insurance fraud in New York. The insurer launched nine lawsuits yesterday in New York Eastern District Court against providers of medical equipment such as back braces, hot/cold packs and lumbar cushions. According to the complaints, the defendants paid kickbacks to doctors and chiropractors at no-fault clinics in order to induce more equipment prescriptions for car crash victims, causing Allstate to receive inflated reimbursement requests. The suits, which collectively seek nearly $2 million, are backed by Morrison Mahoney.

Property & Casualty

August 03, 2023, 1:00 PM

