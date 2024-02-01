Litigation Trend - New York | Securities | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - New York | Securities

Securities litigation is plummeting in New York. Only 35 federal securities cases were initiated last month, well below the 53 cases filed in Jan. 2023 and far below the 101 cases brought in Jan. 2022. Litigation briefly spiked in Sept. 2023 as the Securities and Exchange Commission rushed to get enforcement actions on file before the fiscal year ended, but cases have fallen back into a winter slump. The bulk of cases consists of shareholder suits targeting companies over proposed mergers and acquisitions, including Alaska Airlines' $1.9 billion purchase of Hawaiian Airlines and Healthpeak Properties' $21 billion merger with Physicians Realty Trust. Law firms routinely backing shareholders include Acocelli Law, Brodsky & Smith and Melwani & Chan.

February 01, 2024, 2:36 PM

