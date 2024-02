Litigation Surge - Product Liability | CooperCompanies

CooperSurgical, a fertility and women's health company, was hit with a cluster of product liability lawsuits on Tuesday in California. At least three cases were filed in California Northern District Court on behalf of unidentified plaintiffs whose embryos died during in-vitro fertilization due to alleged contamination of the defendants' embryo culture media lots, which were recalled in Dec. 2023. The plaintiffs are backed by the Clarkson Law Firm.

Health Care

February 07, 2024, 12:29 PM

