Litigation Surge - Data Breach | CNO Financial Group | Law.c...

CNO Financial Group and subsidiaries Bankers Life & Casualty and Washington National Insurance were hit with a wave of data breach litigation in February. At least nine federal class actions were launched in Indiana and Illinois on behalf of individuals whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised after a senior official was targeted in a 'SIM swapping' attack, or a scheme in which a fraudster impersonates a telephone carrier's customer and convinces the carrier to transfer the customer's phone number to the fraudster's SIM card. According to the complaint, the attack occurred in Nov. 2023, but the defendants failed to notify affected individuals for nearly two months. Who got the work? The defendants have tapped Ice Miller for defense.

March 13, 2024, 2:36 PM

