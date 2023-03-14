Litigation Surge - Utah | ERISA | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Utah | ERISA

Major health insurance companies saw a spike in ERISA cases in Utah last week over mental health services. Five federal cases were filed against Fortune 500 health insurers including Aetna, TIAA and United Health, all of which were brought on behalf of employees' minor children who received in-patient care at teen treatment facilities in Utah, Idaho and Vermont. According to the suits, the insurers invoked various reasons, such as a facility's lack of accreditation or failure to adhere to 'evidence-based clinical guidelines,' in order to avoid paying for the teens' treatment. Most of the suits are backed by Brian S. King PC.

Fortune 500

March 14, 2023, 8:55 PM