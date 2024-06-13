Litigation Trend - Health Care | U.S. Department of Health a...

Litigation Trend - Health Care | U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Litigation is ramping up against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. At least 25 federal lawsuits were filed last month against DHHS, part of a rising trend which dates back at least one year. Last month's surge includes three lawsuits challenging a new regulation which defines 'sex discrimination' to include discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity; according to the complaints, the rule will effectively require medical providers to perform gender-transition procedures under threat of financial penalties or losing licensure. Another trio of lawsuits challenges new caps on administrative fees charged by Medicare and Medicaid brokers.

Health Care

June 13, 2024, 1:51 PM

