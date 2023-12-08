Litigation Surge - Michigan | Contract Litigation | Law.com ...

Litigation Surge - Michigan | Contract Litigation

Little Caesars launched a barrage of contract cases against former franchisees in Michigan last month. The pizza chain filed at least four federal lawsuits seeking to enjoin defendants from continuing to operate as Little Caesars restaurants after their contracts were terminated due to nonpayment of franchise fees, failure to provide financial records and neglect of health, safety and customer satisfaction standards. Little Caesars is represented by Miller Canfield Paddock & Stone.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 08, 2023, 1:03 PM

