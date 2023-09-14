Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | Equal Employment Opp...

Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission launched a flurry of enforcement actions on Wednesday. At least four cases were filed, two of which accuse a furniture store chain and a securities services company of systemically refusing to hire female job applicants for certain positions. Plus, a Jack in the Box franchise in Paris, Texas, is under fire after its general manager allegedly fired a female employee who rejected his sexual advances, and a Maryland auto dealership is accused of unlawfully demoting a worker from service advisor to cashier after she emerged from a coma following a fatal motor vehicle collision. Expect enforcement to ramp up as the EEOC's fiscal year draws to a close.

September 14, 2023, 1:08 PM

