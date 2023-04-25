Litigation Surge - Securities | Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freem...

Litigation Surge - Securities | Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz

Securities firm Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz launched a trio of M&A strike suits last week in New York Southern District Court. The suits, all brought on behalf of serial plaintiff Elaine Wang, accuse board members of filing misleading proxy statements in support of three proposed acquisitions: Pfizer's $43 billion purchase of Seagen; Apollo's $8.1 billion purchase of Univar; and Concentra Biosciences's $96.5 million purchase of Jounce Therapeutics.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 25, 2023, 12:45 PM

