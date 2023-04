Litigation Surge - Ohio | Strike 3 Holdings

Adult film company Strike 3 Holdings, known for its boilerplate infringement lawsuits against 'John Doe' defendants, launched a string of cases in Ohio last week. More than 15 federal suits were filed accusing anonymous defendants of sharing pirated adult content on peer-to-peer networks. The suits are backed by the Law Office of Jeremy J. Thompson.

April 17, 2023, 7:07 PM

