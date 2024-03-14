Litigation Surge - Massachusetts | Patent | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Massachusetts | Patent

Patent litigation surged in Massachusetts last month. At least seven patent lawsuits were filed, more than twice the typical monthly average. Two suits allege that call-routing systems offered by GoTo Technologies and Ringover infringe a patent owned by RecepTrexx, and GoTo Technologies was also sued by Webcon Vectors over its video conferencing platform. Plus, Apple was hit with claims that magnetic fasteners in Apple Watch Leather Link wrist bands infringe a patent owned by Boston Inventions.

Massachusetts

March 14, 2024, 1:20 PM

