Litigation Surge - Maryland | ERISA | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Maryland | ERISA

ERISA cases surged in Maryland last week. At least eight federal ERISA lawsuits were filed, half of which were brought by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers; the suits, filed by Potts-Dupre Hawkins & Kramer, collectively seek $125,000 in allegedly unpaid trust contributions and other expenses. Plus, the U.S. Labor Department launched a pair of enforcement actions accusing employers of comingling workers' 401(k) contributions with general funds, failing to match contributions and refusing to process distribution requests. Companies under fire include Jones Dykstra & Associates and iProcess Online.

Government

January 16, 2024, 4:48 PM

