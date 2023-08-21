Litigation Surge - Georgia | Labor & Employment | Law.com Ra...

Litigation Surge - Georgia | Labor & Employment

Plaintiffs firm Morgan & Morgan launched a flurry of wage-and-hour class actions last week in Georgia Northern District Court. At least three class actions were filed, including one suit accusing Curvature Landscapes & Design of paying flat daily rates without overtime and another accusing Capital Courier Services of failing to calculate overtime at premium rates. Plus, Pasha Restaurant & Bar in Atlanta is under fire for allegedly paying servers below minimum wage, then crediting their tips in order to satisfy minimum wage requirements; Radar detected a similar class action against Cracker Barrel two weeks ago in Tennessee. Also backing the plaintiffs are Josephson Dunlap and Bruckner Burch.

Transportation & Logistics

August 21, 2023, 2:55 PM

