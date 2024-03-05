Litigation Surge - Food, Beverage & Tobacco | Campbell Soup Company

Campbell Soup Co. was hit with a swarm of federal lawsuits last month. At least four cases were filed in California, Delaware and New York, including two consumer class actions: One suit alleges that V8 beverages are deceptively marketed as healthy when in fact they're 'sugar-water masquerading as fruit juice,' while another suit claims that the company's 'Beef with Country Vegetables' soup label is misleading because the product contains more vegetables than beef. Plus, a wage-and-hour class action accuses the company of misclassifying warehouse drivers as independent contractors, and another suit was launched on behalf of minors who allegedly developed autism from exposure to lead, arsenic and mercury in baby food sold by former Campbell subsidiary Plum Organics.

Fortune 500

March 05, 2024, 1:47 PM

