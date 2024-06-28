Litigation Surge - Pennsylvania | Personal Injury

Law.com Radar detected a barrage of personal injury cases yesterday in Pennsylvania, most of which pursue sex abuse claims against youth correctional center VisionQuest. The platform surfaced 23 federal personal injury suits in Pennsylvania on Thursday, including 19 cases brought on behalf of plaintiffs who were allegedly subjected to sexual, physical and emotional abuse by teachers and staff at VisionQuest's facilities. The suits, part of a wave of similar cases, were brought by Levy Konigsberg LLP; VisionQuest is represented by Deasey Mahoney & Valentini.

Pennsylvania

June 28, 2024, 12:42 PM