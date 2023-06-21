New Suit - Business Tort

Barnes & Thornburg filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Western District Court alleging tortious interference on behalf of A3 Artists Agency in connection with an underlying employment agreement with a senior talent agent. The suit accuses Night Media and Ezra Cooperstein of compelling the A3 employee to resign and falsely allege that A3 maintains a hostile work environment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00715, A3 Artists Agency, LLC v. Night Media, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 21, 2023, 8:16 PM

A3 Artists Agency, LLC

Barnes & Thornburg

Ezra Cooperstein

Night Media, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract