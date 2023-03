New Suit - Contract

CleanChoice Energy was slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Monday in Delaware District Court. The suit, brought by Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads on behalf of financial consulting firm A2i Holdings, seeks payment for obtaining third-party operational financing for CleanChoice. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00270, A2i Holdings LLC v. CleanChoice Energy Inc. et al.

Business Services

March 13, 2023, 6:56 PM