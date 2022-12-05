Litigation Surge - Antitrust | Class Actions | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Antitrust | Class Actions

There was a sharp rise in antitrust litigation last month. More than 20 antitrust class actions were surfaced by Law.com Radar in November, five times the typical monthly average. Many suits were brought by renters against AvalonBay, Greystar and other property companies for allegedly using RealPage AI software to fix lease rates. Meanwhile, farmers accused pesticide manufacturers Syngenta, Corteva and others of undercutting generic competition by paying distributors kickbacks disguised as 'loyalty' payments. Also of note: More than a dozen food companies including Tyson, Cargill and JBS were slapped with wage-fixing claims by red meat processing plant workers, and Disney was accused of exploiting its ownership of Hulu and ESPN to drive up live TV streaming prices.

Real Estate

December 05, 2022, 2:34 PM