Litigation Trend - Labor & Employment | Amazon.com | Law.com...

Amazon is seeing a rise in employment litigation. At least 19 federal employment suits were initiated in February, continuing an upward trend which dates back roughly one year. During the trend period, monthly case counts have jumped 60 percent from the previous 12-month average, and more than half the suits filed during the trend period were brought in California, Illinois, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Most of the cases allege discrimination on the basis of race, age, gender or disability or assert violations of the Family and Medical Leave Act. Who's getting the work? Morgan Lewis & Bockius, Littler Mendelson and Farella Braun + Martel are go-to defense firms for Amazon.

March 14, 2024, 1:03 PM

