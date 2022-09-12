Litigation Surge - Oregon | State Farm Insurance | Law.com R...

Litigation Surge - Oregon | State Farm Insurance

State Farm Insurance is facing a surge of wildfire-related lawsuits in Oregon. The company has seen at least seven new suits this month that center on property damage claims arising from the 2020 wildfire season, which included the record-breaking Holiday Farm Fire that raged from Sept. 7 to late October. Under Oregon law, a claim arising from a fire must be initiated within 24 months of the property loss. The suits are backed by Gower Law and attorney R. Scott Taylor.

Fortune 500

