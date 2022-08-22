Litigation Surge - Technology | California | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Technology | California

The technology industry saw a flurry of class action litigation in California last week. Law.com Radar detected five new lawsuits against major tech companies: Twitter, Meta Platforms and Oracle were hit with digital privacy claims over their collection and sale of user data, while Amazon was accused of falsely advertising the video quality of its 'Blink' security cameras. Meanwhile, Uber is dealing with fallout from the July 10 release of the 'Uber Files' and is facing allegations that its investors have been harmed by the company's misconduct, such as concealment of sexual assault by drivers and its use of software to evade regulators. Major firms driving the surge include Berger Montague, Cohen Milstein, Lieff Cabraser, Gutride Safier and Pomerantz.

Technology

August 22, 2022, 4:25 PM