Litigation Surge - Gaming & Esports | Illinois | Law.com Rad...

Litigation surged in the video game sector in Illinois last month, according to Law.com Radar. The platform detected seven federal lawsuits filed by or against companies on Radar's sector index; most of the suits were launched by Sega and Epic Games and target e-commerce operators for allegedly selling counterfeit merchandise from popular video game franchises such as Sonic the Hedgehog and Fortnite. Plus, more than a dozen companies were sued by a parent whose child allegedly developed ADHD, gaming addiction and other mental health issues from playing games like Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto and Roblox; the suit was filed by Bullock Ward Mason.
January 11, 2024, 5:52 PM