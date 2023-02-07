Litigation Trend - Illinois | Copyright | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - Illinois | Copyright

Illinois has become a magnet for copyright litigation. Nearly 50 federal copyright suits were filed in Illinois last month, more than twice the typical monthly average and continuing a trend dating back roughly one year. During that time, the monthly average for copyright suits in Illinois has grown by over 40 percent. What's driving the trend? Chicago-based IP firm Greer Burns & Crain has become go-to counsel for businesses, entertainment studios and even celebrities when it comes to suing counterfeiters. Also, Vogt IP and JiangIP have teamed up to file a wave of infringement suits on behalf of artists, illustrators and designers who make a living selling their works through channels like Etsy, Redbubble, DeviantArt, TeePublic or their own websites.

Internet & Social Media

February 07, 2023, 1:36 PM