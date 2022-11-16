Litigation Surge - Texas | Labor & Employment | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - Texas | Labor & Employment

Employment litigation surged in Texas on Tuesday, driven by a flood of overtime suits by security guards at the Comanche Peak Nuclear Power Plant in Glen Rose, Texas. Twenty-five employment suits were filed on Nov. 15 in Texas federal courts, five times the typical daily average. More than 80 percent of the cases were filed by employment firm Anderson Alexander on behalf of power plant security guards employed by Securitas and G4S Secure Solutions. The suits accuse the defendants of reducing overtime payments by redistributing hours across multiple weeks during a pay period.

