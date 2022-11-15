New Suit

A1 Reliable Industries and United States Fire Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Southern Home Insurance and Chubb subsidiary Ace American Insurance on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Rivkin Radler, seeks a declaration that the defendants are barred from pursuing subrogation claims against A1 Reliable on behalf of a claimant who fell from a ladder at a demolition site. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06954, A1 Reliable Industries Corp. et al. v. American Southern Home Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

November 15, 2022, 12:31 PM