A Year Under Arizonas Revised Ownership Rules: Axiom Leaders...

News From Law.com

It's been exactly one year since legal staffing company Axiom took advantage of Arizona's liberalized regime allowing legal services businesses to be owned by non-lawyers by launching its subsidiary Axiom Advice & Counsel. In that time, AA&C hired four partners and a support staff and has made progress in carving out a niche as a cost-effective alternative to clients' traditional panel law firms. Like most U.S. states, Arizona's previous state bar regulations prohibited Axiom, a global legal staffing provider, from providing legal services to clients as a law firm, restricting the company's clientele to companies with an existing legal department.

January 23, 2024, 8:00 AM

nature of claim: /