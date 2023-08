News From Law.com

Concerns over a new randomized magistrate judge assignment system in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania have so far not borne out. Court data suggests the switch had little impact on attorneys' willingness to consent to magistrate jurisdiction, which is good news for a system that at first made some members of the bar uneasy.

August 15, 2023, 3:39 PM

