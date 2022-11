News From Law.com

Law firms may end 2022 in better shape than they appear to be now. But firm leaders also anticipate rising expenses as well as continued declines in productivity, setting the stage for a "worrisome" 2023 in profitability. Expectations for a quick resurgence in profitability appear to have fallen, according to the 2022 Law Firm Business Leaders Report, published in the last week.

Legal Services - Large Law

November 21, 2022, 4:00 AM