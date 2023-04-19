A Worker Crashed While Calling Her Boss—Now Judges Could H...

News From Law.com

Scope of employment took center stage during oral arguments before the Supreme Court of Georgia, as attorneys disputed an employer's vicarious liability for a 2018 collision involving an employee commuting to work. Appellant counsel for Prodigies Child Care Management argued a communication policy requiring staff to call if they're going to be late didn't establish vicarious liability, since the employee's attempted phone call never went through to the employer. Appellee counsel for the injured motorist countered the evidence was sufficient to allow a jury to decide whether the employee, who crashed while attempting to call her supervisor, had been acting within the scope of her employment.

