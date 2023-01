News From Law.com

The next six months are a window of opportunity for real estate investors who are interested in both commercial and residential real estate in South Florida. That's according to Justin Giles, a real estate investor, and hedge fund manager who says investors shouldn't shy away from rising interest rates and construction costs. Investing before the summertime is ideal when there's not a lot of inventory on the market.

Real Estate

January 10, 2023, 2:46 PM