A Win or a Loss? Analyzing Jury Fault Percentages | Law.com ...

A South Florida team of attorneys is calling it a $1.58 million recent win for their client after receiving an initial $30,000 offer to settle pre-trial. Alfred R. Bell, Jr. and David Mitchell of Steinger, Greene & Feiner of Port St. Lucie/Fort Lauderdale went head to head with Maria E. Dalmanieras and Peter Restani of West Palm Beach firm Wade Clark Mulcahy, and the case ended with the jury siding with the plaintiff but fell short of issuing the injured party 100% of what was asked for. Both sides appear to be claiming victory.

February 13, 2024, 1:50 PM

