"Bimbo" is not a fighting word, the First District Court of Appeal held Thursday. It is not vulgar, nor—in the best light—is it offensive, the three-justice panel continued. Based on those findings, San Francisco resident Samantha Wood should be allowed to legally change her name to Candi Bimbo Doll, the Division Two justices concluded. Their published 15-page opinion reverses a ruling by San Francisco Superior Court Judge Gail Dekreon.

California

March 14, 2024, 8:28 PM

