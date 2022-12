News From Law.com

Samier Deger-Sen came to Latham after winning a collegiate debate world championship and clerking at every level of the federal courts, including for Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy. But even Deger-Sen, a New York associate who was recently tapped for elevation to Latham's partnership, had to work to find appellate argument opportunities as an associate. Read his story in this morning's Am Law Litigation Daily.

Legal Services - Large Law

December 15, 2022, 6:30 AM