News From Law.com

Jury trials in the intellectual property space tend to be few and far between. Even veteran IP litigators in some firms can go years between trials. For IP associates, the opportunity to stand up before a jury—even if just briefly—is even more rare. But a handful of firms make a point of giving an associate or two a speaking role in their trials—as long as the client is OK with it.

California

September 06, 2022, 4:22 PM