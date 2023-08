News From Law.com

Not all are looking on Gov. Ron DeSantis' latest move to suspend yet another top prosecutor in Florida as a wise idea. This time the curtain fell on State Attorney Monique Worrell of Florida's Ninth Judicial Circuit in Orange and Osceola counties. The governor handed down the suspension Wednesday morning, and appointed former Judge Andrew Bain to temporarily take over the role of interim state attorney, officials said.

Florida

August 09, 2023, 6:20 PM

nature of claim: /