A Trump Lawyer Certified All Classified Documents Were Retur...

A lawyer for former President Donald Trump who served as his presidential records custodian certified to the U.S. Justice Department that all classified documents stored at his private club were turned over to the government weeks before FBI agents executing a search warrant seized more than 100 additional classified materials, DOJ lawyers wrote in a court filing Tuesday. The sworn certification was made in response to a grand jury subpoena ordering Trump to turn over any remaining classified documents at his Florida club, Mar-a-Lago.

August 31, 2022, 11:38 AM