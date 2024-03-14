A True Visionary: Ira Millstein, Longtime Weil Partner and C...

News From Law.com

Weil Gotshal & Manges senior partner Ira Millstein, who gained laudatory titles during his long career that include "Governance Guru" and "Boardroom Crusader," died on Wednesday, Weil confirmed on a post on the firm's website. He was 97. "The legal community has lost a true visionary," said Weil executive partner Barry Wolf said in a firm statement. "We mourn the loss of our partner and friend, and celebrate his achievements and his role in shaping Weil into the firm it is today."

New York

March 14, 2024, 6:44 PM

