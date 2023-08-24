A Trip Got a Lawyer Detained—and Destroyed His Practice—...

News From Law.com

A Texas lawyer was detained for a week with no paper trail under a 29-month-old law enforcement/detention program—an experience that ruined his career, he said. However, Timothy Dan Japhet's experience puts a stark perspective on "catch and jail," a program promoted as the Lone Star answer to what the governor calls an immigrant "invasion." It shows the inner workings of a system operating largely out of view. The only eyes on this have been nonprofit-funded immigration lawyers, whose focus has been on clients. But now, a new unrelated complaint from the American Civil Liberties Union seems to support Japhet's account of what occurred inside the detention program--and shows how it differed from most American legal proceedings.

August 24, 2023, 12:55 PM

