A new federal law that went into effect this week gives government more enforcement authority over the sale of counterfeit and unsafe goods on online marketplaces. And while it was the product of a bipartisan effort in Congress, the law's new disclosure requirements and push for state and federal cooperation on enforcement are bound to keep lawyers busy in the not-too-distant future, experts say.

District of Columbia

June 29, 2023, 6:21 PM

