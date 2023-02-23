A Trailblazer All His Life: NYs First Black Attorney, Admitt...

News From Law.com

This year marks the 175th anniversary of George Boyer Vashon's admission to the New York Bar as the state's first Black attorney. In an interview with the New York Law Journal his great-grandson, Nolan Atkinson Jr., a Duane Morris partner and former chief diversity office for the City of Philadelphia, reflects on Vashon's legacy. It' remarkable, given Atkinson's current position, that Vashon came to New York after being denied admission to the bar of Pennsylvania due to racial bias.

February 23, 2023, 12:19 PM