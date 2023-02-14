A Trade Secret and Patent Saga Starring Parties on Either Si...

News From Law.com

Today's Am Law Litigation Daily unpacks the resolution of a multijurisdictional trade secret and patent showdown involving the parties on either side of an unconsummated tech tie-up. A settlement last month resulted in Exactech being assigned patent applications initially filed by an affiliate of rival medical device company Zimmer Inc. Exactech claimed the applications contained trade secrets belonging to XpandOrtho, a San Diego company Zimmer initially targeted for acquisition that was ultimately scooped up by Exactech.

Health Care

February 14, 2023, 6:30 AM