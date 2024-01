News From Law.com

One of Miami's top appellate litigators and Podhurst Orseck Partner Joel D. Eaton has died, the firm announced. The fighter-pilot-turned-attorney lost his battle with cancer on Jan. 3, surrounded at home by his three sons, nearly two years to the day after losing his wife, Mary. Eaton was 80 years old.

Florida

January 11, 2024, 12:42 PM

