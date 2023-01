News From Law.com

The New York State Bar Association on Friday named prominent civil rights attorney Sherrilyn Ifill as their 2023 Gold Medal Award Winner – the highest honor awarded by the association. Ifill previously served as the longtime president and director-counsel of the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund and is now a law professor and fellow at the Ford Foundation and trustee at New York University School of Law.

New York

January 06, 2023, 2:35 PM