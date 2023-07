News From Law.com

The Georgia Court of Appeals partially reversed a prior decision to affirm a trial court's ruling dismissing three Athens churches from lawsuits brought by plaintiffs alleging sexual abuse. The reconsideration came after the state Supreme Court issued a grant, vacate, remand order to the Court of Appeals to view the case in light of a recently-issued decision.

Georgia

July 05, 2023, 5:16 PM

