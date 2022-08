News From Law.com

Around the time former President Donald Trump learned the FBI would examine a trove of sensitive documents he recently handed over to the National Archives, Trump turned to M. Evan Corcoran, a lawyer at the Baltimore firm Silverman, Thompson, Slutkin & White. Corcoran was brought on as a member of Trump's legal team on an April conference call without even meeting the former president, The Washington Post reported, citing an unnamed source.

August 31, 2022, 5:29 PM