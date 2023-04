News From Law.com

The 2023 Am Law 100 is out and Patrick Smith offers up analysis of this cohort's overall performance and how various tiers fared when it came to 2022 financial results. This piece examines key metrics such as RPL, gross revenue, compensation for all partners and profits per equity partner. It also explores what may be in store for 2023.

Legal Services - Large Law

April 18, 2023, 10:01 AM

nature of claim: /